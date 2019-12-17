CORE8 thanks Kimberley

We want to extend a sincere thank you to our amazing friends and neighbours! The CORE8 class at Selkirk Secondary has been inquiring into ways that Kimberley could be improved through a place-conscious project called “KIMBO UP.” One part of the project required the students to contact a community member to support them as they researched and revised their idea – the response has been AMAZING! We (CORE8 students and staff) appreciate how busy people are so please accept our heartfelt gratitude for your participation in our learning.

Mr Loftsgard, Mr Keiver, Ms Soles, Ms Perry, and

Ms Marshall

 

Previous story
A generous donation to the Kimberley Food Bank

Just Posted

CORE8 thanks Kimberley

We want to extend a sincere thank you to our amazing friends… Continue reading

Province seeks feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

A number of proposals in the Kootenays will affect whitetail doe, elk, turkey hunting seasons

MLAs suggest two-year moratorium on whitetail doe hunt

The moratorium is a response to declining populations

Kimberley Dynamiters’ winning ways continue

The Nitros play Golden in Cranbrook on Tuesday

City of Kimberley reviews Snow and Ice Management Plan for 2019/20

The City of Kimberley is gearing up for another winter and preparing… Continue reading

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Several factors led to deadly bus crash on Bamfield Road: RCMP report

No blame placed in RCMP analyst’s technical report

Story told by B.C. dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge

Victim impact statements start Tuesday at Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing in Victoria

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Most Read