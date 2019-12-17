CORE8 thanks Kimberley

We want to extend a sincere thank you to our amazing friends and neighbours! The CORE8 class at Selkirk Secondary has been inquiring into ways that Kimberley could be improved through a place-conscious project called “KIMBO UP.” One part of the project required the students to contact a community member to support them as they researched and revised their idea – the response has been AMAZING! We (CORE8 students and staff) appreciate how busy people are so please accept our heartfelt gratitude for your participation in our learning.

Mr Loftsgard, Mr Keiver, Ms Soles, Ms Perry, and

Ms Marshall