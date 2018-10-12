COTR students install timber frame structure for Trout Hatchery

College of the Rockies’ Timber Frame students had the opportunity to build and raise a timber frame structure at Kootenay Trout Hatchery on Wednesday, September 26. Among other uses, the structure will serve as a shelter for the hatchery’s popular Learn to Fish programs. The College’s Timber Frame program has a tradition of supporting community and has created structures for the City of Cranbrook at Idlewild Park, Operation Street Angel, the Cranbrook Community Forest Society, and more. This structure was built by the Winter 2017 Timber Frame class and raised by the Fall 2018 class.