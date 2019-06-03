Cranbrook and Kimberley Highland Dancers at Provincial Championships

Six local Highland dancers and their teachers recently returned from the provincial championships for highland dance held in Vancouver. It was an amazing experience for them, dancing with the best in the province. And they brought home some medals as well!
