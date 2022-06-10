Cranbrook couple presented with Quilt of Valour

Honour, Respect and Gratitude were on display on June 7 at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park when Cranbrook residents, Ret’d MCpl Bungay and his wife Ret’d Sgt. Oderkirk-Bungay were presented with a Quilt of Valour thanking them for their Service in the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Air Force. Between them they were in Service for 45 years. The presentation was extra special as it was attended by family and friends visiting from Germany. The beautiful quilt was made by Wendy Litz of Cranbrook.