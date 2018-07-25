Cranbrook Dodge helps Las ChaChas roll through their summer tour

Cranbrook Dodge, presented a 2005 Dodge Caravan to Las ChaChas, an exciting band from Sayulita, Mexico, for their use from July 18 through Sept. 8.

On Wednesday, July 18, Steve Mercandelli, General Sales Manager at Cranbrook Dodge, presented a 2005 Dodge Caravan to Las ChaChas, an exciting band from Sayulita, Mexivo, for the use from July 18 through Sept. 8.

The six members of Las ChaChas, who are based out of Kimberley for the summer, can now travel to their gigs all over the Kootenays East and West.