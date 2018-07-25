Pictured: left to right: Mario Garcia, Randy Tapp (FPPAS). Armondo Abreu, Louis Cupello (FPPAS), Alejandro Del Valle, Roberto Godinez, and Steve Mercandelli. Barry Coulter photo

Cranbrook Dodge helps Las ChaChas roll through their summer tour

Cranbrook Dodge, presented a 2005 Dodge Caravan to Las ChaChas, an exciting band from Sayulita, Mexico, for their use from July 18 through Sept. 8.

The six members of Las ChaChas, who are based out of Kimberley for the summer, can now travel to their gigs all over the Kootenays East and West.

