Cranbrook Legion holding tribute for Queen on Sept. 19

Service for the late monarch will take place 10:45 in Rotary Park in Cranbrook

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The Cranbrook Legion is holding a memorial service on Sept. 19 at Rotary park (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

The Royal Canadian Legion #24 in Cranbrook will be holding a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19.

A parade of Legion members and veterans will be forming up at 10:30 a.m., and the marching of the colours will commence at 10:45 into Rotary Park to the cenotaph, where the Legion will hold a Ceremony of Remembrance.

During the ceremony, the Legion will place a single wreath as tribute to her Majesty’s service as a veteran. At the end the service individuals will have the opportunity to place tributes and poppies on the cenotaph.

The Legion would like to invite all Cranbrook and area citizens to join them in celebrating the lifelong service of Queen Elizabeth II.

The branch will be open following the ceremony for those who would like to join us.