Cranbrook TOPS awards two members

Out of approximately 280 chapters in British Columbia, Cranbrook TOPS chapter 5273 awarded two members with 1st place BC provincial awards for most weight lost in their divisions.

A formal presentation was made at the local Chapter on June 6th.

Carol Hyde has lost over 100 pounds. She went from a size 22 to a size 8.

“I joined TOPS to find a support system while I continued on my journey to a healthier life style” Carol was part of the “diet trap” for her whole life. “My TOPS chapter has been there for me with encouragement, education and support”

Bob Hewer has gone from a 42-inch waist to a 36. “I couldn’t even tie up my shoes without losing my breath. I joined TOPS so I could be accountable every week. Our chapter offers great support, leadership and programs. I feel like a new man” Bob looks like a new man too!

The TOPS chapter is so proud of Carol & Bob’s accomplishments. They are an inspiration to all members. Congratulations Carol & Bob, Cranbrook TOPS chapter 5273 beams with pride!

The TOPS chapter meets every Thursday evening at the Cranbrook Seniors Centre from 4:45 to 6:00 pm. We welcome you to join us! For more information, please contact Marie at 250-417-2642

TOPS is the acronym for Take Off Pound Sensibly.

TOPS doesn’t pay celebrities to endorse us, and we don’t promise quick fixes or promote unrealistic images of the “perfect” body. Instead we focus on health and support. You only get out of TOPS what you put into it. We can’t guarantee weight loss by just attending meetings, but we can offer support through each stage of your journey, including after you reach your goal weight.