Creative Kids camps in Kimberley

School is out and summer camp season in Kimberley is well underway.

Kimberley Arts at Centre64 is pleased to announce the return of the Creative Kids Summer Camp after breaking during the pandemic.

A wide craggy of local artists will instruct Kimberley kids in an array of arts and creative pursuits.

Camp-goers will learn about sculpture, fibre work, painting and more. ISessions are available for kids aged 7 to 12 from 10 to 12 on Tuesday through Friday. Drop ins are $15 a day or $52 for the week. Only 15 seats are available per session. All supplies are included.

Book spots at kimberleyarts.com/calendar

In August, the camp will offer a theatre week, which includes a four hour session of theatre based content. That will run August 16 through 19 and will cost $120 for the week.

