Cheryl Kelly (left) and Lisa Aasebo Kennedy (right) during a performance of The Great Tickle Trunk Adventure in the fall of 2016 (Submitted file).

Creative Monkeys brings spring break theatre camp back to Centre 64

Creative Monkeys is back in Kimberley and Cranbrook, providing performing arts camps and classes for children and youth in the East Kootenay region, starting with a spring break camp at Centre 64 in Kimberley this month.

Owner and operator, Lisa Aasebo Kennedy began Creative Monkeys in 2013 after relocating to the Kimberley/Cranbrook area from Vancouver.

Kennedy has years of experience teaching children and youth throughout various organizations across Canada. She also has over 30 years of experience performing professionally in various productions throughout Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and even a few seasons with Fort Steele Heritage Town and Kimberley Summer Theatre.

“I grew up performing in adult-oriented, high pressure, ‘time is money’ musical theatre productions, dance classes, improv competitions, and tv and film sets, and I wanted to create an atmosphere where learning theatre arts could be what I never had; a safe, supportive, inclusive, fun, creative atmosphere where the process is more important than the product,” said Kennedy, who believes she has achieved her goals through Creative Monkeys.

Kennedy explained that she previously ran camps and classes in Kimberley and Cranbrook, along with artist in residence projects at various schools and clubs, however she recently took two years off to have a family of her own.

“I took a little break over the past 2 years, where I married a wonderful guy and had a little one of my own,” explained Kennedy. “Now, Creative Monkeys is back with camps and classes, as well as focusing on providing fun, original, family-friendly, live theatre productions for young audiences in East Kootenay.”

From March 19 to 29 Creative Monkeys will be hosting a camp for ages 6 to 11 years at Centre 64.

“We will be jumping into the magical world of improv, character development, and story structure, all while working as a team to create an original production to perform for family and friends on the last day of camp,” said Kennedy.

The full, five-day camp (March 19 to 23) costs $250, while the four day camp (March 26 to 29) costs $200. Camp is held from 9a.m. to 3p.m..

There are spaces available for both weeks, but spaces are limited so Kennedy recommends booking as soon as possible.

Kennedy will also be involved in hosting a family-friendly show on Easter Sunday (April 1). The show, Gojo’s super-duper, sometimes silly (never boring), Stupendous Search for Spring! is a “fun and lovely” show performed by two theatre professionals. It features lots of physical comedy and some mime, telling the story of Gojo who decides that winter has dragged out for far too long, so she heads out on an adventure to find spring herself.

There will be two shows, one at 11a.m. and one at 2p.m.. Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $5 for ages two and up, and children under two are free.

Creative Monkeys is hosting a contest for a chance to win a family pack of tickets to the show. To enter, simply answer this question: what are you most looking forward to about spring?

To enter, email your answer along with your name, phone number and choice of a Kimberley or Cranbrook show to kootenaycreativemonkeys@gmail.com. The deadline is Monday, March 26 at 4p.m.. Entries will be randomly drawn for the prize from both Kimberley and Cranbrook.

For more information on Creative Monkeys or to register for the spring break camp, contact Kennedy at 778.963.0195 or email her at kootenaycreativemonkeys@gmail.com.

