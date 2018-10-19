Credit Union Day in Kimberley

Susan Cleverly (right) of Kootenay Savings Credit Union is pictured donating $1,200 to Genesta Boroski, Community LINK Student Support Worker for the breakfast programs in Kimberley schools. They are pictured with Kootenay Savings employees Cher Berge (left) and Kylee Ablett (middle left).
