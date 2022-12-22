CWL donates to Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

Sacred Heart Catholic Women’s League are delighted to donate $880 to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. We passed a “hat” at our recent Christmas Dinner and collected $440 to which the CWL council matched the amount to arrive at our total donation! We send a huge thank you to the Kimberley Community for supporting our Sacred Heart Christmas Tea and Bake Sale on Dec 3rd. It is through these fundraisers that the CWL are able to give back to the Community. Merry Christmas! . Photo submitted