Wildsight KimCran Board Director Woody Maguire and President Sharon Cross watch nervously as Branch Manager Andrea Chapman draws the winning ticket from Wildsight’s Electric Bike Raffle Fundraiser. (Joseph Cross file)

Dale Martin of Wycliffe wins electric bike in Wildsight raffle at the Kimberley Farmers’ Market

Wildsight and Black Dog Cycle and Ski came together to host the raffle, promote use of electric bikes.

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook raffled off a Townie Go Electric Bike and one year free check-overs from Black Dog Cycle and Ski at the Kimberley Farmers’ Market on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The proud new owner is Dale Martin of Wycliffe.

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook Branch Manager Andrea Chapman explained that the raffle was a fundraiser for Wildsight’s Camp Odyssey summer day camp.

“The funds raised allowed us to run the 2019 camp and will allow us to offer bursaries for the 2020 camp,” Chapman explained. “We will also be able to fund some additional environmental programming.”

Camp Odyssey is a day camp where children ages 8 to 12 participate in various explorations and lessons including hiking, nature park explorations, gardening, wilderness survival skills, splash park visits, building mason bee houses and more.

2019 was the first year that Wildsight offered this specific camp in Kimberley.

“This raffle would not have been possible without an immense amount of support from Angela Symes of Black Dog Cycle and Ski,” said Chapman. “Additional support also came from Bootleg Gap Golf, Soulfood, High Country Sports, and the Kimberley Elks Club.”

