Dancers invited to prestigous event

These four students of Liela Cooper have been invited to compete in the very prestigious North American British Association of Teachers of Dance Scholarship Competition and Highland Weekend. This year the event is going to be held in Banff the first weekend of November. These dancers were chosen, and invited, based on their extremely high marks achieved during their dance exams. Congratulations and good luck to all.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Municipal Election
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us