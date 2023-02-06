Development permit for rebuild of Gymnastics’ Club building granted

The Gymnastic Club’s building was destroyed by fire in 2021. A rebuild is set to begin. Bulletin file

At the regular meeting of Council on January 24, 2023, the development permit for the rebuild of the Kimberley Gymnastics building was approved.

The Gymnastics Club lost their building in December of 2021 to a fire, which was later determined to be arson.

Construction of the new building will be on the same site as the old, on Warren Avenue.

“We are thrilled that it is moving forward and from what I understand from the city, it is supposed to start in the spring and hopefully be done between the fall and year end of this year,” said Donna Andrews, Club Manager Kimberley Gymnastics and Gyminy Cricket Daycare.

Andrews says the staff is excited to return and she is pleased to let the community know that most of them will be returning.

While the plan is not exactly what they might have hoped for, Andrews says that they are determined to make it work.

Right now the club is only fundraising for equipment and start up costs.

“The total cost of outfitting the gym like it was prior to the fire is around $480,000,” Andrews said. “We know and understand that we will not be able to raise that much by the end of the year, this will be ongoing through many years, but we can make it work with about half for equipment and then start up costs. We probably need about $50,000 more to really outfit all the programs in both the gymnastics and daycare and start-up costs.”

The club also has to reapply for the daycare license, which will be a bit of process, but one they have gone through before.

“We are still applying for grants and receiving donations – we still have the BC Amateur Sport fund going in case people want to get a tax receipt through that,” she said. Receipts are available at https://secure.bcamateursportfund.org/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=282758&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=direct%2fnone

Or you can do an etransfer to the club’s email kimgym@gmail.com

“We want to thank everyone who has donated to the club so far, and we are so grateful and appreciate the help so much! The community knows and understands how important gymnastics and daycare is and we cannot thank everyone enough – We couldn’t do it without all the support we are receiving, so thank you!”

