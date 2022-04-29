Dirtbag Festival returns to Kimberley May 27, 2022

Kimberley’s Dirtbag Festival is returning on May 27, 2022 after a few year’s absence.

A night at Kimberley’s Dirtbag Festival is like no other — a chance to experience the life of adventure through the eyes of those who truly live it — the dirtbags.

While many organizations have a mission statement, Dirtbag’s is right to the point.

Mission: To advocate for the progression of ‘dirtbaggery’ and all things mountain stoke.

Dirtbag celebrates the Kimberley, and Kootenay, lifestyle. A dirtbag is defined as those who are willing to sacrifice and drop at a moment’s notice: their jobs, their family, their income and their homes in search of adventure.

The Dirtbag Festival offers a collection of films, images and stories by Dirtbags. The film competition is open to short films highlighting the lifestyle, activities and places critical to sustaining dirtbaggery. The Community Show is a collection of images from local dirtbags and the cornerstone of the festival. The Dirtbag Festival is free to enter and always will be.

Dirtbag Festival, sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust will be held at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a happy hour and live music.

7 p.m. Opener and introductions

7:10 Guest Speaker (TBA)

8:00 Intermission

8:20 Short Films and Slideshows

9:30 Awards Presentations & Community Slide Show

Ticket sales begin early May, check dirtbagfestival.com for details.

