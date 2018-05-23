Divas, Diamonds and Dames support Sparks Youth Society

Chelsie Tierney, George Radelja from Sparks Youth Centre and JJ Johanson from Divas, Diamonds & Dames. Johansen presented a cheque for $1,000 from the proceeds of Divas, Diamonds and Dames. The funds will be used towards art & cooking programs as well as their summer fun club and special events. The 3rd annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames was a great success with this years donation or $1,000 to the Sparks Youth Society. Book your calendars for April 27, 2019 for the 4th annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames.