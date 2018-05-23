Divas, Diamonds and Dames support Sparks Youth Society

Chelsie Tierney, George Radelja from Sparks Youth Centre and JJ Johanson from Divas, Diamonds & Dames. Johansen presented a cheque for $1,000 from the proceeds of Divas, Diamonds and Dames. The funds will be used towards art & cooking programs as well as their summer fun club and special events. The 3rd annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames was a great success with this years donation or $1,000 to the Sparks Youth Society. Book your calendars for April 27, 2019 for the 4th annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames.

Previous story
Rotary at work in Kimberley

Just Posted

Bear causes damage to property on Dogwood Drive

WildSafeBC urges residents to store their garbage, remove all attractants

Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Boil Water Notice lifted

Water Quality Advisory remains in effect

Dynamiters’ Ketola commits to Bethel University

JOSH LOCKHART Kimberley Dynamiters’ Nicholas Ketola has committed to Bethel University (NCAA… Continue reading

Council discusses parking at proposed development, 580 Mark Street

First development proposal for a multi-family unit since 2010.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Literary agent Andrew Wylie said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Most Read

  • Rotary at work in Kimberley

    Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were…

  • Divas, Diamonds and Dames support Sparks Youth Society

    Chelsie Tierney, George Radelja from Sparks Youth Centre and JJ Johanson from…