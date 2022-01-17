Donated sculpture to be installed in front of Kimberley Public Library

Marysville resident Tom Watson, who was born and raised in Kimberley, has created a statue for the Kimberley Public Library.

Marysville resident Tom Watson, who was born and raised in Kimberley, has created a statue for the Kimberley Public Library.

The Kimberley Public Library has requested that they be allowed to place a piece of public art — a stylized book — in front of the building in the Platzl.

The sculpture was donated to the Library by local artist Tom Watson last fall.

While Manager of Parks and Recreation Nicole Halasz recommended that Council approve the installation, there was some discussion about it.

Coun. Darryl Oakley said he had concerns.

He said he was concerned that there was no overall policy for public art in the Platzl, and that if much more was installed there may be no room for future infrastructure such as public bathrooms. He was also concerned about a request for $1200 in in kind services for the installation.

“What if there are 20 more? We need a policy,” he said.

Coun. Sandra Roberts said that the Kimberley Arts Council had called for more public art throughout Kimberley but the front of the Library was the only place any of it was going.

Coun. Jason McBain said he saw it as a positive thing.

Coun. Kent Goodwin agreed

“More public art is a good thing, but having a policy would be a good idea,” he said, adding that the sculpture was already created specifically for the Library.

Mayor Don McCormick agreed that the place for it was in front of the Library.

Council voted to allow the installation with Oakley voting against.

Previous story
B.C. university ‘renames’ stairway after alumni Chris Hadfield

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP arrest and charge suspect for arson at Kimberley Gymnastics Club. Bulletin file.
Kimberley RCMP arrest and charge suspect for arson at Kimberley Gymnastics Club

Marysville resident Tom Watson, who was born and raised in Kimberley, has created a statue for the Kimberley Public Library.
Donated sculpture to be installed in front of Kimberley Public Library

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Marielle Ackermann of the Kimberley Nordic Club competing in Alberta. Nathaniel Mah photo.
Kimberley Nordic racers perform well at World Jr. Champ Trials, Alberta Cup races