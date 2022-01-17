Donated sculpture to be installed in front of Kimberley Public Library

Marysville resident Tom Watson, who was born and raised in Kimberley, has created a statue for the Kimberley Public Library.

The Kimberley Public Library has requested that they be allowed to place a piece of public art — a stylized book — in front of the building in the Platzl.

The sculpture was donated to the Library by local artist Tom Watson last fall.

While Manager of Parks and Recreation Nicole Halasz recommended that Council approve the installation, there was some discussion about it.

Coun. Darryl Oakley said he had concerns.

He said he was concerned that there was no overall policy for public art in the Platzl, and that if much more was installed there may be no room for future infrastructure such as public bathrooms. He was also concerned about a request for $1200 in in kind services for the installation.

“What if there are 20 more? We need a policy,” he said.

Coun. Sandra Roberts said that the Kimberley Arts Council had called for more public art throughout Kimberley but the front of the Library was the only place any of it was going.

Coun. Jason McBain said he saw it as a positive thing.

Coun. Kent Goodwin agreed

“More public art is a good thing, but having a policy would be a good idea,” he said, adding that the sculpture was already created specifically for the Library.

Mayor Don McCormick agreed that the place for it was in front of the Library.

Council voted to allow the installation with Oakley voting against.