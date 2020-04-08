Summit Church in Kimberley invites you to join a Drive-by Easter egg hunt this Sunday. Submitted file

Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt in Kimberley

Kimberley’s Summit Church wants local kids to continue to feel the Easter spirit even though they can’t get together this weekend.

The Church is planning a Drive-by East Egg Hunt. They’d like families to help their kids make homemade Easter eggs to decorate their windows. On Sunday, April 12 take a drive with your family around your neighbourhood and hunt for eggs.

There will be a best window contest. To enter, just decorate your window, take a picture an email it to info@wearesummit.ca

The top three windows will win a gift certificate.

Get decorating, Kimberley. It’s a distraction for the kids and will be fun for the whole family.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Communication through Art

Just Posted

Local political leaders outline supports for residents, business during virtual town hall

Hosted by Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, politicians at all levels explain supports, answer questions

Kimberley Alpine Resort restricts access following complaints of continued gatherings

Although Kimberley Alpine Resort has been closed since March 16, people have… Continue reading

Camping, motorized recreation banned at Koocanusa

Restrictions in effect immediately for spring and summer

Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt in Kimberley

Kimberley’s Summit Church wants local kids to continue to feel the Easter… Continue reading

Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok doesn’t understand why people aren’t listening to good advice

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Most Read