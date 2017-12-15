Dynamiters help unload groceries for Food Bank

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is putting together their Christmas Hampers

For 19 years the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank has run the Christmas Food and Toy Hamper Program.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, the Dynamiters, alongside many other volunteers, spent the morning unloading and sorting groceries in preparation for the hampers to be distributed over the weekend.

Food Bank Coordinator, Heather Smith has been leading the program for 16 years and she says it has been growing ever since.

Smith says that the hampers include “everything you would need over Christmas”. From a turkey dinner to a little extra: milk, eggs, cheese, crackers, fresh vegetables and fruit. All of the food is purchased by the food bank.

The hampers also include gifts for children aged 0 to 18, which are donated through the Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Trees were set up at various locations in Kimberley until December, 8.

Smith says the program, and the Food Bank for that matter, could not run without the help of dedicated volunteers.

“Kimberley people are absolutely awesome; the volunteers and the donors, which we have a lot of,” Smith said. “It takes a lot to coordinate the program. We have the Kimberley Independent school, all of our screeners and 14 sets of fillers.”

If you wish to make a donation or volunteer for the food bank call Smith at 250.427.5522 or drop by their location at the Anglican Church.

