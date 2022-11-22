(Left to right, back row to front) Kimberley Dynamiters Cam Reid, Jayden Kostiuk, Myles Hayne, Trey Stephenson and Kasey Miller dropped in on McKim to join Mathew Bamber, Connor Lye, Easton Grainger, Jayce Longston, Josh Thom, Lucas Cowden, Everett Blake Jenner and Hawthorn Cooper-Lamb for some floor hockey. Photo submitted.

Dynamiters players drop in on McKim students’ after-school ball hockey game

SUBMITTED

McKim Middle School students play ball hockey every Monday after school in the gym at McKim. It is a great time to get exercise and have time to learn how to stick handle, pass, shoot, protect the ball, keep their heads up, and read the plays. Students will learn offensive and defensive strategies and tactics along with the basic rules. More than anything, the students are there to have fun and get exercise.

This past Monday, November 21, students were pleasantly surprised when members of the Kimberley Dynamiters showed up to their after-school activity.

“We didn’t expect it all, and then all of a sudden, the Dynamiters showed up in their jerseys and played with us. It was so awesome,” said Jayce Longston.

The Dynamiters expressed how much fun they had with the students as well. They are positive role models and ambassadors for the Junior B hockey club. The students are proud fans of their local team and aspire to slay for the Dynamiters someday.

