Dynamiters salute long time volunteer Randy Dean

Randy Dean was a longtime Dynamiter volunteer, who sold 50/50 tickets and never missed a game. He lived with his family, the Deans, whose house is right across the street from the Civic Centre on Rotary Drive.

He sadly passed away just before Christmas.

The Dynamiters organization wanted to find a way to honour Randy for his years of service to the team, and so players gathered with their jerseys on, sticks in hand, in front of the Daan home to salute him on Sunday morning.

In a statement on Facebook the Dynamiter organization said that Randy was a part of their family and would be greatly missed.