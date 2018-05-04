East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society meeting

The East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society (formerly Friends of Burma). will hold a meeting on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 11:00am at 6283 Wasa Lake Drive in Wasa. Please contact Barb Ryeburn at eatburns@yahoo.com for more information.

One of the agenda items will be the approval of the documents for the Society Act Transition that all organizations under the Societies Act must enter before November 2018.

EKFORS (EKFOB) has been hosting refugees since 1996 and has sponsored about 20 families. Refugees have arrived from these countries: Burma, Columbia, Eritrea, Palestine, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Liberia and have settled in the East Kootenay and other cities and towns in BC and Alberta.

Some historical perspective may clarify the organization that is EK Friends of Refugees Society. EK Friends of Burma was a group of five in the beginning and grew to a Sponsorship Agreement Holder (SAH) and now has constituent groups in other communities who sponsor refugees. In recent years the group renamed to EK Friends of Refugees Society since they have been sponsoring refugees from countries other than Burma.

The first family, from Burma, that was sponsored in 1996 arrived in the usual refugee conditions with not much, having lived in a camp for a number of years. The family, a father, mother and 2 young children moved in to an apartment Friends of Burma had rented for them to start their life in Canada. The family then moved to a rental house from the apartment. The husband, having started work right away, was ambitious and in time they moved to their own home. A new business was built and the father was now employing others in the community. In time the family grew to 5 and moved to Park Royal, a bigger home for a bigger family. The 3 children have gone through the local education system and are productive in society. This family has contributed to life in our multi-cultural Canada because friends in 1996 decided it would be a good thing to help refugees share this country.

If you are interested in learning more please join us on May 13th at 11 am in Wasa at 6283 Wasa Park Drive. Sponsoring refugees is life changing.