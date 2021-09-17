A stoneware mask entitled Green Man done by Vernon-based artist Bob Kingsmill. Photo courtesy of Mike Redfern.

East Kootenay Landscapes and Okanagan Clay on display in the Gallery at Centre 64

Submitted by Mike Redfern

The current exhibition in the Gallery at Centre 64 is definitely worth a visit. It is a display of unusual photographic prints of East Kootenay landscapes by Kimberley photographer Lyle Grisedale and of extraordinary clay sculptures and pots by Vernon artist, Bob Kingsmill.

Grisedale’s photographs are presented as high gloss metal prints, unframed. They depict images of the Rocky Mountain Trench and surrounding mountain landscapes and skyscapes, dramatic in colouring, the skies filled with towering clouds or vivid sunrises and sunsets, some moody and dark, others full of light. Because the images are printed in high gloss on metal they shine as though illuminated from behind.

Kingsmill’s clay sculptures and pots are all stoneware though some of them, the masks, have the textured and coloured appearance of wood carvings. There is a wide variety of clay objects here, including murals, vases, trays, platters, dishes, planters, garden sculptures and other small sculptures, as well as the extraordinary masks. There are many glimpses of the artist’s sense of humour in pieces like a trio of self- important-looking stoneware chickens or the rather bucolic expressions on the faces of many of his masks. Equally, his sense of the dramatic is also to be found in the fierce facial expressions on other of the masks. But he is not just a sculptor. Kingsmill is also a potter in the traditional sense of the word, as his dishes and platters attest. However, even the most traditional pieces, such as an ethereally-coloured casserole dish, have original touches that separate them from the traditional. Kingsmill’s masks and murals decorate the walls of homes around the world and his work has been exhibited in galleries throughout BC. Centre 64 is privileged to be able to display this collection, many pieces of which have already been sold but are still on display until September 25.

The Gallery at Centre 64 is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and admission is free.

Previous story
Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run this Sunday, September 19, 2021

Just Posted

July 21 2021 Using a water level tape to collect manual water level measurements in Cranbrook. Photo submitted by LLC.
Water stewardship group: groundwater levels lower this year in Columbia Basin

A stoneware mask entitled Green Man done by Vernon-based artist Bob Kingsmill. Photo courtesy of Mike Redfern.
East Kootenay Landscapes and Okanagan Clay on display in the Gallery at Centre 64

L-R, the Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates: Sarah Bennett (People’s Party of Canada), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (New Democratic Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), and Rana Nelson (Green Party). File photos
Kootenay-Columbia candidates discuss economic and social issues in online forum

BC Centre for Disease Control reporting COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area for Sept. 4-11. Image provided by BC Centre for Disease Control.
Cranbrook COVID-19 case count remains high as numbers drop elsewhere: BC CDC