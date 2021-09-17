East Kootenay Landscapes and Okanagan Clay on display in the Gallery at Centre 64

Submitted by Mike Redfern

The current exhibition in the Gallery at Centre 64 is definitely worth a visit. It is a display of unusual photographic prints of East Kootenay landscapes by Kimberley photographer Lyle Grisedale and of extraordinary clay sculptures and pots by Vernon artist, Bob Kingsmill.

Grisedale’s photographs are presented as high gloss metal prints, unframed. They depict images of the Rocky Mountain Trench and surrounding mountain landscapes and skyscapes, dramatic in colouring, the skies filled with towering clouds or vivid sunrises and sunsets, some moody and dark, others full of light. Because the images are printed in high gloss on metal they shine as though illuminated from behind.

Kingsmill’s clay sculptures and pots are all stoneware though some of them, the masks, have the textured and coloured appearance of wood carvings. There is a wide variety of clay objects here, including murals, vases, trays, platters, dishes, planters, garden sculptures and other small sculptures, as well as the extraordinary masks. There are many glimpses of the artist’s sense of humour in pieces like a trio of self- important-looking stoneware chickens or the rather bucolic expressions on the faces of many of his masks. Equally, his sense of the dramatic is also to be found in the fierce facial expressions on other of the masks. But he is not just a sculptor. Kingsmill is also a potter in the traditional sense of the word, as his dishes and platters attest. However, even the most traditional pieces, such as an ethereally-coloured casserole dish, have original touches that separate them from the traditional. Kingsmill’s masks and murals decorate the walls of homes around the world and his work has been exhibited in galleries throughout BC. Centre 64 is privileged to be able to display this collection, many pieces of which have already been sold but are still on display until September 25.

The Gallery at Centre 64 is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and admission is free.