East Kootenay residents invited to Climb for Alzheimers

The Alzheimer Society of BC is inviting East Kootenay residents to Climb for Alzheimers from September 1 to 21, 2021.

Committed to continuing to deliver supports for people living with dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is launching its fall fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimers. The annual event, now in its 10th year, raises awareness and funds to support critical programs and services that help East Kootenay and other B.C. residents.

Taking place from September 1 – 21, the Climb invites Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Kimberley, Sparwood and other East Kootenay residents to hike local trails.

The Society says that the COVID-19 pandemic and the heavy smoke this summer led to more isolation for Alzheimer patients, and that isolation can lead to worsening cognitive decline.

“Now more than ever, we are pulling out all the stops to make sure British Columbians affected by dementia are able to access the support they need. We continue to adapt our programming to a virtual setting, so it is accessible, no matter where you are in the province,” says Jen Lyle, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Chief Executive Officer.

All you have to do is register online at climbforalzheimers.ca and, if you can, make a donation. And then get out there and do some hiking as an individual or a team.

For questions about dementia or memory loss, or to connect to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s programs and services, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007) Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Kootenay residents invited to learn about arranging long-term care for people living with dementia

RELATED: Kimberley residents invited to learn practical strategies about long-distance caregiving of family members living with dementia



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter