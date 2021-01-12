Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)

Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)

East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is celebrating because in just one year, the local branch sorted over $50,000 worth of bottles and cans.

From January 7 2020 to January 7 2021, $50,262 of recycling was sorted and redeemed through the local branch’s recycling program.

Volunteers Jack Selman and Tom Blom took over the recycling program in January of last year. They have been in charge of the program since, and many volunteers have spent countless hours helping them with the donations.

Christy King, manager of the EK SPCA branch, says that Blom and Selman have been instrumental in the operation of the recycling program.

“The program has been running for a number of years and before these two took over, a lot of the sorting was being done from volunteers’ homes,” King said. “Tom and Jack have really done some amazing work. They’re incredible. Not only do they come in every day to sort and bag the recycling, but they have also built their own sorting station with wood that has been donated or recycled as well.

“Having the sorting station at our location has brought a lot more awareness and made it more accessible for people.”

READ MORE: East Kootenay SPCA encourages adoption despite restricted access

She adds that the duo volunteer to do many other things at the local branch, including maintenance work.

All of the donated funds donated through the recycling program go directly back to the East Kootenay SPCA.

“Some of the funds are used for things like keeping the lights on,” King explained, “while the rest of it goes towards medical expenses. That can be the cost of animals being spayed or neutered, vet treatments, vaccines. Whatever the animals may need most while they are in our care.”

She says the $50,000 was critical in a year that was challenging for many.

“This was so crucial during a year where we couldn’t hold any fundraising events. It has been so helpful.”

King says that the East Kootenay SPCA branch is also looking to hire on one more volunteer to help with the program.

They are looking for someone who is able to comfortably lift up to 50 pounds, and has a truck or large vehicle. This person will need to send in their driver’s abstract to drive the SPCA vehicle to transport bottles once per week to the bottle depot.

“Normally, this position would be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings, however there is some flexibility required as it depends on the appointment availability at the depot,” said King. “You would be working in partnership with two other volunteers to coordinate pick-up times for bottles from the Branch. To ensure your safety, we would ask that your please wear a mask when within 6 ft of another person, or indoors, and if using the BC SPCA’s vehicle, to clean out the interior after-use.”

If this volunteer position is something that interests you, you can fill out the form online here.

The recycling program continues this year, and anyone wishing to donate can drop off recycling (cans and bottles) any time. The recycling can be dropped off at the front gate after hours, or at the back of the shelter if the branch is open.

Those living closer to the Gold Creek area can also drop off their recycling at the Gold Creek store.

Today is a monumentus 50,000 dollar day!

We are celebrating the one year anniversary of Jack and Tom taking over our…

Posted by BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch on Thursday, January 7, 2021


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley
Next story
Nelson photographer documents Indigenous and Black social movements

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift will remain out of commission until at least Sunday according to the most recent release from the resort. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
KAR’s main chairlift could be back up and running by Sunday

In the latest update issued Jan. 12 from Kimberley Alpine Resort, regarding… Continue reading

Regional District of North Okanagan recycling bin. (File Photo) Regional District of North Okanagan recycling bin. (File Photo)
Kimberley to have curbside recycling by this summer

Kimberley residents may be enjoying curb-side recycling services as soon as the… Continue reading

Tea Cup Fairy. Andrea Revoy.
New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley

For the Bulletin The new open art exhibition called “COVID-19 Unframed” is… Continue reading

Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

x
First snow survey of season says snow packs close to normal in Kootenays

East Kootenay slightly under; West right on the norm

Most Read