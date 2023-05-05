EK Climate Hub offers home renovation advice

Part of a network of climate hubs across Canada, the East Kootenay Climate Hub is a network of local residents seeking constructive dialogue on clean air, water, food, housing, transportation and economy, all of which rely on healthy, functioning ecosystems.

They have been hosting East Kootenay Climate Hub Friday talks, the next one being on May 26 when Dr. Ilona Hale from Kimberley will discuss the climate impacts of the health care system. You can find out how to sit in on the talks on the EK Climate Hub Facebook page.

The group is also starting a series of articles in local media with all kinds of climate advice.

The first article offers advice on the climate friendly home and the tip is, if you are considering new roofing, siding or trim for your house, go light.

“Choosing light colours for the outside of our homes helps reduce heat absorption,” the release says. “This is important as our temperatures climb due to climate change. Think of the white buildings of Greece – roofing, siding and trim. White cools because it reflects the sun. A white roof helps reduce the heat in our attics making it easier to keep our homes cool in summer (and additionally, reduces thaw/freeze in winter, and may add snow cover insulation).

“A local homeowner reported that their dark green asphalt roof had summer attic temperatures up to 52C when the outside temperature was 35C. After installing a white metal roof, the attic temperature was the same as outside. Now their home is warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer thanks to their white roof and R62 insulation in the attic. Choosing lighter colours helps moderate temps in our homes and when more homes do it, the neighbourhood benefits.

Find more great information at greenvalues.cnt.org



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter