EKISC asks community groups to organize weed pulls this summer

The East Kootenay Invasive Species Council (EKISC) is asking community minded people around the region to organize weed pulls this summer.

“Invasive species are the second leading cause of biodiversity loss worldwide. And the East Kootenays have plenty of them.” said Megan MacPhee, the Education and Communication Manager for EKISC. “We don’t have to tell you twice that the East Kootenays is known for its scenic beauty, rich biodiversity and stunning forest, shrub, grassland and wetland ecosystems. That not only provides habitat for a wide variety of plant and animal species, but provides us recreation opportunities, brings in tourism and so much more.”

There are over 200 invasive weed species in B.C.

Invasive plants pose threats to people, animals, and ecosystems. They can establish quickly and easily on both disturbed and un-disturbed sites causing widespread negative economic, social, and environmental impacts. Many invasive plants have been introduced to BC without their natural predators and pathogens that would otherwise keep their populations in check in their countries of origin.

The East Kootenay Invasive Species Council builds partnerships and supports collaborative projects on the ground, and in natural and applied science, policy research, outreach and education to protect our forests, fields, gardens, waterways and cities from the damaging effects of invasive species.

The Field Operations team helps partners to plan, coordinate, and monitor terrestrial invasive species. They use an integrated approach to treat invasive species on the landscape, relying on a combination of biological, chemical, mechanical, and cultural control.

The Education team works to spread knowledge to curb the spread of invasive species. We work with the public and industry alike by offering workshops, courses, resources, and online content promoting behaviour change.

EKISC provides support to groups wanting organize weed pulls, in the form of resource books for identifying weeds, garbage bags hand tools and gloves. EKISC will also provide an expert, like MacPhee, to guide you.

“We have organized pulls with groups like the Columbia Lake Stewardship Society, Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook and Invermere, Boys and Girls clubs, Elk River Alliance and school groups and with multiple recreation groups like Wildhorse Cycling Club,” MacPhee said.

If you are interested in organizing a community weed pull with EKISC around the East Kootenays this season, visit www.ekisc.com/get-involved or email megan@ekisc.com – provide a little bit about your community group, where you are interested in pulling and any dates you may have in mind.