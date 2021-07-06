‘Engage in what the future has to offer to you:’ MLA Clovechok’s message to grads

Dear Columbia River – Revelstoke Graduates,

I am especially honoured to take this opportunity to congratulate the high school graduates of 2021. You have achieved an important milestone, worthy of celebration!

Graduation day is one of the most memorable days in a young person’s life. It punctuates both an ending and a very exciting beginning. Ahead of you is boundless promise and opportunity found within our Province and our Nation. You are entering an era where creativity, innovation, perseverance, and compassion are needed more than ever in this world.

Engage in what the future has to offer to you. Be inquisitive. Ask questions. Never let others define you, and be determined in your direction. Hope finds its expression in hard work. Know that all of your dreams can come true as long as you have the courage to pursue them.

Life will have its scary moments, but try to remember that the definition of courage is not the absence of fear. Being courageous means that you are afraid, but you are doing it anyway.

Please remember to take a moment to thank your parents and those who had a hand in raising you. Their love, patience, and support has fueled your engine so that you could achieve the success that fills your hearts today.

It is this foundation that gives you the inspiration to build the fulfilling life that you are meant to live. May I also ask that you think back to your teachers from Kindergarten to Grade 12; they also worked hard to support you in becoming the best version of yourself.

As you move forward in your life, be mindful of life’s teachers that present themselves to you in this same manner, and never forget that in this same sentiment, you might be that teacher for somebody else. Let me conclude with a quote that might serve you well as you move forward:

“Wherever you go, go with all your heart. Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind”. (Dr. Seuss)

And… Congratulations, and bless each of you.

Yours truly, Doug Clovechok Member of the Legislative Assembly Columbia River-Revelstoke