This year the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a competition for one child to be the “Light Master” and help turn on the holiday lights at Kimberley’s annual Light Up event. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Enter to win the Turn on the Lights contest for Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The winner will be drawn on November 14, 2019.

Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up is quickly approaching, with this year’s event on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The tradition continues starting at 6:00 p.m. in Kimberley’s Platzl, with many businesses open late to take part in the festivities. The Kimberley Community Choir will be singing carols at 6 p.m., followed by Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the Platzl at 6:30 p.m..

New this year as well, the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce is choosing a child to be the “Light Master” to help turn on the holiday lights. Traditionally in the past, the Mayor has done so.

To enter to win, families must keep the receipt from any purchase made in a local store, write the child’s name and the family phone number on the back, and drop it in the entry box at the Chamber office by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, which is when the winner will be announced. The winner will also be first in line to meet Santa.

WATCH: Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

As always, there will be the opportunity for families to take photos with Santa after he parades through the Platzl. Be sure to get in line early though, as the lineup fills up fast.


