Exhibit of Ukrainian artifacts at Kimberley Museum

x
x
x
x

Everyone is trying to do something to acknowledge support for Ukraine right now. For the Kimberley Heritage Museum that means putting together a display of Ukrainian items in their collection.

Previous story
St. Patrick’s Day Tea in Kimberley
Next story
Kimberley Friends Gallery Ukraine fundraiser

Just Posted

Order your copy of Jim Webster's Sunflower today. Submitted file
Kimberley Friends Gallery Ukraine fundraiser

File photo
Cranbrook Search and Rescue responds to injured snowmobiler on Sunday

A close win puts the Kimberley Dynamiters ahead by one game in second round of 2021-22 playoffs.
Close win puts Dynamiters ahead by a game in second round of playoffs

x
Exhibit of Ukrainian artifacts at Kimberley Museum