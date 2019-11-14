Nature Park Director Chris Ferguson will share his extensive knowledge of the St. Mary watershed at a meeting on November 28.

Explore the St. Mary Valley at Nature Park meeting

The annual general meeting of the Kimberley Nature Park Society on Nov. 28 will feature a special slideshow presentation by Chris Ferguson, KNPS director and avid backcountry skier and climber. Focusing on the St. Mary watershed, the largest basin in the Purcell Mountains, Chris will share his extensive knowledge of the area’s geology, hydrology and recreational opportunities along with stories of first ascents, ridge traverses and the source of the St. Mary River.

READ: Join Nature Park members for larch hike

READ: Nature Park Management Plan changes

​​The special presentation will be preceded by a short business meeting to review our financial statements and the past year’s activities, and to elect a new Board of Directors. A door prize draw and a wine and cheese social will round out the evening. Please join us at 7 pm on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Trickle Creek Lodge (Kimberley Alpine Resort).


