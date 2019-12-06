Fall Fair proceeds go to community non-profits

Each year, the Kimberley Community Fall Fair is held at the Marysville Arena in late September.

All proceeds of the Kimberley Community Fall Fair go directly to non-profit organizations in the community. This facilitates these organizations to be able to continue with their programs through out the year. The fall fair team works very hard to ensure it’s success and this year was no different. Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers, vendors and the people/families who came out to have fun at this years Kimberley Community Fall Fair.

Special thanks goes out to the Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners; Riley Muir, Treasurer; Randy McCleod & Students of Rocky Mountain International School Program and Cyndy Moore.

Previous story
Kimberley’s Pewee Nitros, Bantam Dynamiters and Save On Foods come together to host toy drive

Just Posted

Fall Fair proceeds go to community non-profits

Each year, the Kimberley Community Fall Fair is held at the Marysville… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Pewee Nitros, Bantam Dynamiters and Save On Foods come together to host toy drive

Toy donations are being accepted until Dec. 16 and will be given to the Food Bank’s hamper program.

EK Avalanche Bantam team on a roll

The East Kootenay Avalanche Bantam Hockey team recently won the Vernon Winter… Continue reading

Kimberley Seniors Project Society Church Avenue affordable housing units now full

A grand opening will take place some time in the early new year.

UPDATED: Hwy 93 reopens after rockslide blocks traffic in Fairmont Hot Springs

Highway at Fairmont between Dutch Creek and Westside Road blocked until geotechnical team can assess

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Most Read