Fall Fair proceeds go to community non-profits

Each year, the Kimberley Community Fall Fair is held at the Marysville Arena in late September.

All proceeds of the Kimberley Community Fall Fair go directly to non-profit organizations in the community. This facilitates these organizations to be able to continue with their programs through out the year. The fall fair team works very hard to ensure it’s success and this year was no different. Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers, vendors and the people/families who came out to have fun at this years Kimberley Community Fall Fair.

Special thanks goes out to the Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners; Riley Muir, Treasurer; Randy McCleod & Students of Rocky Mountain International School Program and Cyndy Moore.