Family Literacy Week in Kimberley

January 21st to 28h is BC Family Literacy Week. Family Literacy encompasses the ways parents, caregivers, children and extended family members use literacy at home and in their community.

CBAL and the Kimberley Public Library are partnering with Decoda Literacy Solutions to celebrate literacy with the community.

What’s on my Plate?

In Kimberley, families are invited to think about ‘What’s on my Plate’, with a focus on healthy eating. Eating well is an enjoyable experience that supports good health. It relates to literacy in many ways including the development of daily routines for children. There are also many other things children can learn from eating healthy food – through touching and tasting toddlers learn concepts such as size, colour, taste, texture, sound and number. Cooking with pre-schoolers helps them practice early math and science in the kitchen.

Kimberley Recipe Exchange at Library

Throughout the week CBAL and the Kimberley Public Library will be featuring a display of cookbooks (Jan. 23-27 at the library), and also hosting a Recipe Exchange. Everyone is welcome to participate – bring a copy of a favourite recipe (for families or for children) and it will go into the recipe binder. Browse through and choose any of the recipes collected and take home copies of any you choose. Come out to share and take away some great Kimberley recipes to cook with your family! Enter the draw for some great prizes too – a food gift basket donated by Centex market, and some inspiring cookbooks.

The Recipe Exchange will also be held at CBAL family programs at the Early Learning Centre.

Photo contest

In addition, Decoda Literacy Solutions is celebrating family literacy with a province-wide online photo contest (#FamilyLiteracyWeek) to encourage people to share their family literacy activities. Enter to win a $100 grocery gift card. Free activity sheets for families will be available at the library and at CBAL programs. For more information, visit decoda.ca

For more local information, contact:

Carol Fairhurst; CBAL Community Literacy Coordinator

(250) 687-4681

cfairhurst@cbal.org