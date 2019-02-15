Farm succession workshops offered

(Columbia Basin) – Are you thinking about succession planning for your farm business? Attend a free workshop about how to be prepared in Creston, February 27th or Invermere, March 12th.

“Succession planning is an area where we have had significant inquiries for information and support in the last year,” says Tracey Fredrickson, BBA Agriculture Specialist. “To address this need throughout the region, we created this workshop as a way of orienting farm operators to the succession planning process and how to get started.”

The program covers how and when to start talking with family members about succession, options for selling, setting goals for transitioning the farm and how to be optimally prepared to work with your accountant and lawyer.”

The one-day workshop provides an overview of the succession planning process followed by detailed presentations by farm succession experts in accounting, law, insurance and financing. Participants have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the presenters and will receive comprehensive handouts.

The workshop runs from approximately 9 am to 3 pm in both communities. There is no cost to attend. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Multiple family members are encouraged to attend.

The workshop was delivered as a pilot to members of the Kootenay Livestock Association in November 2018. Participants gave it high ratings for relevance of information, knowledge of speakers and helping participants understand the next steps for the sale/transfer of their business.

This workshop will be held in other Basin communities in the fall/winter 2019-20.

The Basin Business Advisors (BBA) program is an initiative of Columbia Basin Trust administered by Community Futures. The BBA Agriculture Specialist provides advice related to farm management to operators throughout the Columbia Basin region in such areas as production costing, marketing and branding, and expansion feasibility as well as succession planning. BBA may also connect businesses with more specialized agriculture consultants who can address unique needs for a variety of producers. This service works in conjunction with the Kootenay Farm & Boundary Advisors, who focus on the science of agriculture.

To learn more about BBA or the workshop, visit bbaprogram.ca or contact info@bbaprogram.ca or 1.855.510.2227.

Media contact: Andrea Wilkey, Executive Director for Community Futures Central Kootenay

1.250.352.1933 ext. 103.