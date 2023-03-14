Fernie reaches top 10 in Mackenzie Top Peak Contest

Submitted

Fernie has made it to the Top 10 finalists in the Mackenzie Top Peak Contest. Now they need your vote to get them to the top 3 in hopes of being crowned Canada’s Most Invested Ski Community.

This year Fernie’s 3 ski clubs joined forces when entering the contest, showing Fernie’s true community spirit. The Fernie Alpine Ski Team (FAST), the Fernie Freestyle Club and the Fernie Nordic Society rallied their members to complete social media challenges and get votes earning them a spot in the top 10.

Now its up to Canada to vote for the top ski community. Votes can be done daily from now until March 22 at https://mackenzietoppeak.ca/vote/fernie . The top 3 teams will then be announced live on CBC at 6pm EST. Vote Fernie!

The top prize this year is $100,000. That money would go a long way for these ski clubs. If they win, Freestyle plans to invest the money in a new airbag, Nordic would purchase a new hydraulic track setter, and the alpine team would invest in both new timing equipment and completion of their water injection system.

“I think what makes Fernie so special is that we took the contest to heart and really worked as a community! By bringing our community clubs together we are showing Canada how invested we are in skiing in Fernie whether it be freestyle, nordic or alpine,” said Wendy McDougall, FAST President.