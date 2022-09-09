Field to Fork fundraiser by Wildsight

Wildsight is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, September 21 and it’s all about locally grown food.

Field to Fork will be held at Biscuit: A Place to Sup in the Platzl from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at wildsight.ca

Biscuit‘s Chef Ryan will be offering a menu of delicious canapés, grazing plates, and desserts that honour this unique growing region. The patio bar will also be flowing with wine, beer, and signature cocktails inspired by local flavours.

The key is that all ingredients are sourced form local fields, farms and food producers — all within less than a hundred miles.

You can also enjoy drinks inspired by local flavours, while you enjoy a string quartet performance. Works by local artists will hang in the event space; these pieces will be part of the prize raffle.

Enter the prize raffle for a chance to win items from generous local donors!.Prizes will be displayed from 6 – 8 pm. Your entry ticket includes two raffle tickets and additional tickets will also be available. Choose which prizes to enter for and stick around for the draw at 8:30 pm.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

