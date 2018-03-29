First ever Helicopter Drop Easter Egg Hunt at KAR this weekend

Celebrate the end of the season over the next two weekends with Retro Day, Spring Splash, and more.

The ski season is coming to a close, and Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) is celebrating the end of the season with several spring-themed events.

This Easter weekend check out North Star Days, the first ever Helicopter Easter Egg hunt and College days. Following those events will be closing weekend with Spring Splash and Dummy Downhill.

On Saturday, March 31, dust off your retro attire for North Star Days. Starting at 10a.m. and going until late, there will be live music, free beer tasting, a mogul competition, best dressed dog and more. There will also be prizes and awards for the Mogul Comp., best dressed, big hair and goggle tan.

For the first time ever a Helicopter Drop Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Sunday, April 1.

The Easter Bunny will be dropping chocolate Easter eggs (placed inside plastic eggs) out of a helicopter, the location to be announced the day of. The hunt will begin at 9:50a.m. in the Plaza. (Weather permitting).

The final College Days of the year will also take place on Sunday, featuring half-price lift tickets, lessons, and $10 burger and beverage for students (with proof of Student ID).

KAR will officially close for the season on Sunday, April 8th, but not without a celebration first.

On Saturday, April 7 is the ever popular Spring Splash event, where those brave enough will participate in the pond skim challenge. Registration opens at 10a.m. in the plaza, followed by beer gardens, kids activities and more. The big splash will take place at 1p.m., with live music outside in the Plaza and in the Stemwinder featuring 4 Deer Run, BC/DC, and The Few.

Closing day, April 8, features the Dummy Downhill event, where home-made dummies are launched off of a jump at the bottom of the Main run. At 10a.m. registration begins in the plaza, followed by beer gardens, plaza games and more. The Dummy inspection will take place at 11a.m., with the official race starting at 1p.m.. There will also be live music in the Plaza featuring The Oak Republic and Leather Apron Revival.

Registration for the Dummy Downhill is now open. Visit Guest Services or email events@skikimberley.com. For more information call 250.427.4881.

