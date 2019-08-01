First Saturday celebrates the arts in Kimberley

There isn’t a summer weekend in Kimberley where there isn’t something going on.

READ: First Saturday in Kimberley

READ: Kimberley Community Foundation supports First Saturday

This weekend it’s First Saturday again, and the focus this time is Celebrating the Arts.

Kimberley’s Platzl will be alive with music, vendors and activities once again.

The live entertainment gets underway at noon and continues by four with the following lineup:

12pm Mehditations, Reggae/Ska ; 1pm -Tick Magnets, Rollie Cummins, Gord Jolie and Steve Knowles; 2pm -Trena Spears with Ian Bolzenius: 3 pm -Lost Gypsys, Pete Warland, Randy Wandler.

Take a stroll down Art Avenue to the Make Art Studio which includes areas to create, hangout, imagine and see some great local art. There will also be a free adult workshop. You are invited to stop by and try Gelli-Plate Printing and Stamping.

The featured artist for this First Saturday is Kimberley’s Caprice Hogg, a landscape, oil painter. Caprice paints in big bold colours, and you are invited to watch this painter at work.

Vendors confirmed for the Art Market are Hoofundhorn Eccentrics; Darcy Wanuk; Caprice Hogg; Susan Lamb; Shannon Parnell; Valerie Ballauf; Wasa Lake Quilting Guild; Olivia Roberts; Wendy Franz; and We Paint.

You are invited to add your touch to the Interactive Story Wall and to take your kids into the Library for the Imagination Station.

Other events around town include the Art Exhibit at Centre 64 – 1-5 p.m.; the Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Juried Exhibition Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Tours 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Kimberley Heritage Museum 9:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Marysville Artisans 11a.m.-4 p.m.

Then in the evening head over to Centre 64 for an Elks Club barbecue and outdoor concert featuring Aaron Goos at 6 p.m.and then an Irish Ceili with Knacker’s Yard at 7:30 a.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. No outside alcohol or pets.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter