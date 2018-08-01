First Saturday Celebrates the Arts in Kimberley

The mid-summer First Saturday is upon us on August 4, and the Kimberley Arts Council has a full slate of entertainment planned as Kimberley Celebrates the Arts.

It all starts in the Platzl at noon with a line up of live entertainment including Bill St. Amand, Jackie Gingras, Garry Jacklin and Bill Renwick.

From noon to 3 p.m., join artist Catherine Moe for a lesson in mixed media, including photo to wood transfer of original photography. She will also demonstrate a variety of layering techniques using gesso, gel medium, tissue, paper collage, acrylic paint, molding paste, stencils, mica sprays, wax gilding, ink and stamps. This event is weather permitting.

There will be an art market. Artisans on site will include the We Paint, plain air group; Darcy Wanuk, Deborah Howe with handmade jewelry; Darlene Young doing caricatures; Hoof and Horn Eccentrics; Sharon Harries with card art; Jean Bloomfield, with crocheted articles; Maxine Todd with fabric creations and Brittney McLean.

For the kids, there is face painting, creative activities and an imagination station at the Kimberley Public Library. There will also be an interactive story wall.

There are many events around town as well. There’s a hike in the Nature Park, beginning at 9 a.m.; the Arts on the Edge Art Exhibition from 1 to 5 at the Centre 64 gallery; train rides with the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Marysville Artisans will be hosting an artisan market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Kimberley Heritage Museum is open all day from 9 am.

In the evening, head over to Centre 64 for an outdoor community concert with Cod Gone Wild. Billed as an east coast kitchen party, this group has visited before to great acclaim. The concert is free but donations are appreciated. Prior to the concert there is a barbecue at the Elks Lodge. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and Cod Gone Wild is on the stage at 7 p.m.

Bring your own chairs, blankets and dress for the weather. No outdoor alcohol is allowed on site.