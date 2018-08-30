Head down to the Platzl beginning at noon for First Saturday events and entertainment. Bulletin file.

First Saturday in Kimberley

Kimberley celebrates community

The air has thankfully cleared and it should be a beautiful September day in Kimberley for First Saturday this weekend, where Kimberley Celebrates Community.

Planning for Saturday’s events has been a bit tough with the fire situation, and the committee had to make the call to cancel the bed races and paddle battle before the air cleared.

Still, there is a great lineup of entertainment planned, so make your way to the Platzl by noon when it all begins.

The lineup is as follows:

Live Entertainment in the Gazebo 12 noon-4pm

12:00 – Stacy Decosse 1:00pm – Theresa & Bryan Reichert, Pam Ruby and Chad Andriowski 2:00pm Las Chachas Bring out your dancing shoes and dance to the music of Las ChaChas

Art Market: Deborah Howe – Jewelry, Hoof & Horn, We Paint, Maxine Dodd, Valerine Jodoin

Kimberley Library – Imagination Station

Art Avenue

Art Workshops – Drop by and try – Creative Journaling with Lori Craig

Demonstration – Join Darcy Wanuk of stich & cloth Ecodesigns – designing with Silk Scarfs

Kimberley Community Historical Photo Wall: Pictures Past and Present

Plus face painting and Kids’ Creative Corner.

Around Town:

Artist Lori Joe and Teagan in art studio

GoGo Desserts- Everything Peachy at the Chateau Kimberley 1-3pm admission $10

Centre 64 – Jenny Steencamp solo Art Exhibit Opening Reception 2-4pm

Kimberley Mining Underground Railway-11 am,1 pm, 3 pm

Marysville Artisans – Artisan Market 11am-5pm

Kimberley Heritage Museum 9 am-4:30 pm

Check out our facebook page Firstsaturdayskimberley or our website kimberleyfirstsaturday.ca for all the details.

