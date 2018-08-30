First Saturday in Kimberley

The air has thankfully cleared and it should be a beautiful September day in Kimberley for First Saturday this weekend, where Kimberley Celebrates Community.
Planning for Saturday’s events has been a bit tough with the fire situation, and the committee had to make the call to cancel the bed races and paddle battle before the air cleared.
Still, there is a great lineup of entertainment planned, so make your way to the Platzl by noon when it all begins.
The lineup is as follows:
Live Entertainment in the Gazebo 12 noon-4pm
12:00 – Stacy Decosse 1:00pm – Theresa & Bryan Reichert, Pam Ruby and Chad Andriowski 2:00pm Las Chachas Bring out your dancing shoes and dance to the music of Las ChaChas
Art Market: Deborah Howe – Jewelry, Hoof & Horn, We Paint, Maxine Dodd, Valerine Jodoin
Kimberley Library – Imagination Station
Art Avenue
Art Workshops – Drop by and try – Creative Journaling with Lori Craig
Demonstration – Join Darcy Wanuk of stich & cloth Ecodesigns – designing with Silk Scarfs
Kimberley Community Historical Photo Wall: Pictures Past and Present
Plus face painting and Kids’ Creative Corner.
Around Town:
Artist Lori Joe and Teagan in art studio
GoGo Desserts- Everything Peachy at the Chateau Kimberley 1-3pm admission $10
Centre 64 – Jenny Steencamp solo Art Exhibit Opening Reception 2-4pm
Kimberley Mining Underground Railway-11 am,1 pm, 3 pm
Marysville Artisans – Artisan Market 11am-5pm
Kimberley Heritage Museum 9 am-4:30 pm
Check out our facebook page Firstsaturdayskimberley or our website kimberleyfirstsaturday.ca for all the details.