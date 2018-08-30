First Saturday in Kimberley

Head down to the Platzl beginning at noon for First Saturday events and entertainment. Bulletin file.

The air has thankfully cleared and it should be a beautiful September day in Kimberley for First Saturday this weekend, where Kimberley Celebrates Community.

Planning for Saturday’s events has been a bit tough with the fire situation, and the committee had to make the call to cancel the bed races and paddle battle before the air cleared.

Still, there is a great lineup of entertainment planned, so make your way to the Platzl by noon when it all begins.

The lineup is as follows:

Live Entertainment in the Gazebo 12 noon-4pm

12:00 – Stacy Decosse 1:00pm – Theresa & Bryan Reichert, Pam Ruby and Chad Andriowski 2:00pm Las Chachas Bring out your dancing shoes and dance to the music of Las ChaChas

Art Market: Deborah Howe – Jewelry, Hoof & Horn, We Paint, Maxine Dodd, Valerine Jodoin

Kimberley Library – Imagination Station

Art Avenue

Art Workshops – Drop by and try – Creative Journaling with Lori Craig

Demonstration – Join Darcy Wanuk of stich & cloth Ecodesigns – designing with Silk Scarfs

Kimberley Community Historical Photo Wall: Pictures Past and Present

Plus face painting and Kids’ Creative Corner.

Around Town:

Artist Lori Joe and Teagan in art studio

GoGo Desserts- Everything Peachy at the Chateau Kimberley 1-3pm admission $10

Centre 64 – Jenny Steencamp solo Art Exhibit Opening Reception 2-4pm

Kimberley Mining Underground Railway-11 am,1 pm, 3 pm

Marysville Artisans – Artisan Market 11am-5pm

Kimberley Heritage Museum 9 am-4:30 pm

Check out our facebook page Firstsaturdayskimberley or our website kimberleyfirstsaturday.ca for all the details.