There are tons of kids’ activities on First Saturday. John Allen file.

First Saturday in September

Most activities taking place outside Centre 64

Another First Saturday has rolled around and this time, Kimberley celebrates community.

There are all kinds of events planned, as usual, but take note that most will take place outside Centre 64 on Deer Park Avenue in order to accommodate cyclists taking part in the Gran Fondo, which will be rolling through the Platzl on Saturday.

Things will get underway at noon with an Elk’s barbecue, beer garden, and live entertainment with RIFF, the Confluentials, and McToogles.

The Make Art Studio is back; a space with areas to create, hang out, imagine and connect with artists. It includes a free adult workshop, Stamp It! The featured artist is Olivia Roberts, who has taken doodling to a new level.

Local artists in the art market include Shannon Parnell, Wasa Country Quilters, HoofundHorn, Liz Conner, Darlene Young, Olivia Roberts, Darcy Wanuk and We Paint.

Want to try Pickle ball? There will be a demonstration in the Centre 64 dance studio at noon to 1:30 p.m.

There’s also lots available for the kids including an activity area where they can make monster pom-poms with Brittany, as well as face painting and a free photo booth.

There will be a free kids workshop from 12 to 1 p.m. were kids can make a puppet with a professional puppeteer from Castlegar. Pre-registration for this is required at Centre 64. Ages four to 12.

You can also take the kids to the Kimberley Public Library for the Imagination Station where they can get creative and listen to stories.

At 2 p.m. in the studio at Centre 64, take in a free puppet show, “the Last Kootenay Mermaid’.

Chateau Kimberley and the Go Go Grannies are serving a tasty selection of seasonal desserts and tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and the proceeds go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Check out the art exhibit, ‘Nude, Naughty and Nice’ at the gallery at Centre 64, one from 1 to 5 p.m..

Artist Caprice Hogg is holding an open house at her gallery at 65 Boundary Street, with guest artist Laurie Caldwell and students.

Marysville Artisans is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Kimberley Museum from 1 to 4 p.m.and the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is running special rates for their annual Community Appreciation Day.

And don’t forget the Western Canadian/BC Orienteering Championships are taking place on trails around town.

