First Saturday returns on September 4, 2021

It feels like it’s been a long drought with not a lot going on, says Carol Fergus of the Kimberley Arts Council. And that’s why she is delighted to announce that First Saturday celebrations will return on September 4, 2021.

“We’re quite excited,” Fergus said.

Although many COVID-19 regulations have been lifted, First Saturday will still follow those that are in place, including limited capacity at their outdoor concert Saturday evening.

But regardless, there will be live music, vendors and art demos in the Platzl on Saturday, September 4 and an outdoor concert featuring Brass Monkey in the Centre 64 parking lot in the evening.

“We’re just glad that we can come back and do something for the community,” Fergus said.

And community is the theme of September’s First Saturday. All the vendors, bands and artists will be local.

With events still needing to be half capacity, Fergus says the evening concert will be limited to 150 people onsite. But you can still hear it from further away, so don’t let the capacity limit stop you from coming out and enjoying live music. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy.

While this year’s First Saturday events will not have the budget of previous years, the Arts Council is receiving support, both monetary and in kind from the City of Kimberley, the Regional District of East Kootenay and Tourism Kimberley.

Planning is also underway to present Oktoberfest on the first Saturday in October. There are details to be worked out yet, but it will include a tribute to Adi Unterberger, Kimberley’s yodelling woodcarver, who passed away last month.

The Kimberley Arts Council is very pleased to be able to present live music and events again, and hope to see the community out and enjoying them.

