Another FOCUS donation to Kimberley, this time to the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Loan Cupboard. The Loan Cupboard provides medical equipment free of charge on loan to those who need it. . Joan and Noweata from Kimberley FOCUS present a $500 cheque to Louanne Sanderson from the Loan Cupboard. FOCUS raises funds at Thursday meat draws at the Kimberley Elks Club with the generous support of Kimberley Overwaitea. Submitted file.