Folks step up to raise money for Parkinson Society of B.C. with SuperWalk

Annual event goes virtual for 2nd year in a row, funds go to Parkinson’s research, programming

About 40 people took part in the Parkinson’s SuperWalk along Spadina Avenue in Chilliwack on Sept. 17, 2016. This year’s walk is virtual and takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

British Columbians are gearing up for the 31st annual Parkinson SuperWalk on Sept. 11.

Like last year, this year’s event will be a virtual one throughout the province and folks are encouraged to walk in their local parks, neighbourhoods and trails while raising money to support Parkinson Society British Columbia’s (PSBC) programs, support services, and contributions to research.

Since 1990, SuperWalk has provided a platform for increased awareness of the needs of those affected by Parkinson’s disease across the province.

Each year, the walk takes place in more than 20 communities throughout B.C. This year’s event will be marked by a livestreamed opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and after that participants will get out and walk.

An exercise class led by the society’s own neuro physiotherapist, Shelly Yu, will also be livestreamed.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder with no known cure; it is a unique and unpredictable condition.

Every day, 25 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease, often many years after the onset of their first symptoms. The disease affects everyone differently, and impacts all aspects of their life, and the lives of their loved ones. Living well with Parkinson’s requires a specialized, team-based approach to healthcare, which is difficult for many British Columbians to access unless they live in, or can travel to, a major city.

“Parkinson SuperWalk is an opportunity to raise awareness of the realities of living with this disease, while celebrating the strength and resilience of those who do,” says Jean Blake, CEO of Parkinson Society British Columbia. “This event helps fund life-changing programs and services like counselling, support groups, exercise programs, and much more. Our vision of a future without Parkinson’s disease begins with quality of life today.”

For more information on Parkinson SuperWalk in British Columbia and to register for the event, go to parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk.

For over 50 years, Parkinson Society British Columbia has been dedicated in supporting, educating, and empowering the Parkinson’s community. The Society has advocated for better care in the Parkinson’s community, including increased access to medications and treatment, greater support for caregivers, and specialized education for allied healthcare professionals.

