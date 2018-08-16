Food Bank garage sale this Saturday

The annual garage sale has been a very good fundraiser for the local food bank. Bulletin file.

The Kimberley Food Bank Garage Sale is on this weekend, your opportunity to shop for all kinds of goods.

This is a very popular garage sale, held at the Kimberley Curling Club. It has raised over $13,000 for the Food Bank in past years.

The doors to the curling club open at 9 a.m. Be there to browse the tables and pick up the best deals.

There have been lots of donations already, but if you want to send goods to the sale, Food Bank volunteers will be accepting them until Friday evening, although the sooner you can get them there, the better.

And in addition to the sale, stop by for a hot dog at the barbecue.

