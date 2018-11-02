Free Arts and Culture Grant Writing Workshops

Arts organizations in communities around the Columbia Basin rely on grants to assist them with many projects. Writing and applying for grants is not as easy as it might seem. If you’d like to learn a little more about how to apply for arts and culture grants delivered by the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, you can attend a free workshop with Krista Patterson, who will share how to apply and what to expect from the application process.

Workshops will be held around the Basin, with Kimberley’s occurring on November 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Centre 64.

Individuals working in all artistic disciplines as well as arts and cultural organizations residing in the Columbia Basin are invited to attend the workshops.

they will also be offered online on November 21, 22 and 29.

The Columbia Basin Trust’s arts and culture grants are managed and administered by CKCA. The Trust proudly supports initiatives and projects that highlight Basin arts and culture, and for 2019/20, the arts and culture grant program allocation is $751,000.

Workshops are free, but pre-registration is required.

Workshops start November 8, in locations around the Basin and online.

More information and general funding policies are available online at www.basinculture.com. Further questions? E-mail wkracassistant@telus.net or call 1-250-505-5505; toll free 1-877-505-7355.

Working with community arts councils, individual artists, performers, writers, and arts and cultural organizations, the goal of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance is to build long-term sustainability for artists and to strengthen and support arts and cultural organizations.