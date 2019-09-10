Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Book Store finds new location

The Grand Re-Opening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

The old Friends of the Library store was located in Marysville. The new location will be unveiled later this month. (Submitted file).

After a few months of searching for a new location, the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Used Book Store has found a new location.

Volunteer Ken Briggs says that the store will be hosting their grand re-opening on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4p.m., at their new location behind the Platzl, in the same building as My Best Friend’s Closet on the left hand side.

Back in June, the fate of the bookstore was uncertain after having to close down quickly due to unforseen circumstances.

Luckily, they were able to find a new spot and Briggs says that the new store will operate much the same as it did before, and they will be accepting donations as soon as the doors are open.

“They will also be looking for some more volunteers to help out,” said Briggs. “It’s a great new location and a really nice spot. Before there wasn’t a lot of room but in the new location there will be lots of space.”

The Friends of the Library store has been operational for seven years, with their previous location in Marysville. They are an ongoing fund-raising project that supports enhancements to the Kimberley Public Library.

“Come on out and see the new store at the grand re-opening,” said Briggs. “Come donate some books, buy some books and help continue to support the library and the community.”



