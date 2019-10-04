Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Bookstore celebrates grand opening in new location

The new store is located at 196 Spokane Street beside the Platzl

Contended shoppers are pictured browsing from some of the 15,000 books that volunteers packed and moved to the new location of the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Bookstore. (Rick Neidig file)

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Bookstore held the official grand opening of their new location, at 196 Spokane Street, on September 23, 2019 and volunteer Paula Neidig says it was a resounding success.

According to a press release from the store, the grand opening saw over 100 book lovers come out to join in on the celebration.

“Those who attended were treated to cake by Samantha [and Kate] from Bread & Butter and entertainment by local musicians Ted Giesbrecht, Daniel Bailey and Arnie Sahlin,” Neidig wrote in the press release. “Mayor Don McCormick brought greetings from the City and library board member, Greg Bradley spoke of the close and ongoing relationship between the library and the Friends. Everyone was encouraged to enter the door prize draws and tour the new facility.”

In June of this year, the society was asked to vacate their previous location in Marysville. Neidig says the search for a new location began immediately.

READ MORE: Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Bookstore finds new location

“The new location at 196 Spokane Street was secured, plans were made, and with incredible volunteer participation the move took place,” Neidig wrote. “Thanks to a great group of volunteers the new store opened its doors on August 1. The volunteers packed approximately 15,000 books and disassembled bookcases for the move, painted the new location, added lighting, re-assembled bookcases and re-shelved all 15,000 books. New signs were installed last week just in time for the grand opening.”

She adds that the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library is a proud supporter of both the library and the community, and was founded in 2005. The bookstore receives donated books and re-sells them for donations. This allows many books to continue to be recycled for as long as possible in the community.

“The aim of the society is to provide fundraising support for library services, programs and capital expenditures,” said Neidig. “Among other objectives, the society promotes literacy and the library’s role and importance in the community.”

Over the past nine years approximately $100,000 has gone to the library for purchases that include bookcases, new seating and study carrels, computers, computer programs and support for library programming.

The first bookstore was opened in Marysville in 2012, becoming the primary fundraiser for the society, explained Neidig. A few of their early fundraising efforts included pop-up book sales, read-a-thons and golf tournaments.

The society works with the Kimberley Food Bank to provide children’s books for their annual Christmas Hamper program, while also providing books to the Cranbrook Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop to sell.

“The Friends of the Kimberley Library wishes to thank all of our volunteers, old and new, for the great efforts they continue to make in all aspects of the endeavour,” said Neidig.

Store hours are Wednesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Library Board Member Greg Bradley is pictured at the grand opening of the new Friends Book Store on Sept. 23, 2019, speaking of the relationship between the Library and the Friends (Rick Neidig file)

Samantha and Kate from Bread & Butter bakery in Kimberley are pictured with the celebration cake they made for the grand opening on Sept. 23, 2019. (Rick Neidig file)

Mayor Don McCormick is pictured at the grand opening of the new Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Bookstore on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Rick Neidig file)