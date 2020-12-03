Fundraiser for Kimberley Food Bank keeps you moving

Robyn Ostlund wants to get people moving in December and also raise money for the Food Bank. Photo submitted

Robyn Ostlund wants to get people moving in December and also raise money for the Food Bank. Photo submitted

Last year, Robyn Ostlund of Kimberley organized a fundraiser to assist the Cranbrook Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper campaign.

This year, she has launched a similar one to benefit the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

The fundraiser begins with a movement streak, meaning you get out and do some purposeful activity — walking, running, skiing, any type of movement — for at least 20 minutes a day.

Last year’s fundraiser was a walk/run and Ostlund had 10 people sign up. This year, she opened it up to any type of purposeful movement and already has about 26 people join. Prizes will be purchased from local businesses and handed out at the end of the month. Participants are encouraged to record their activities with a Fit Bit or Apple Watch or some other device and post in the Facebook accountability group daily.

Ostlund would like more people to join but you must sign up by this Saturday, December 5 to be eligible for prizes. You can donate any amount you like and as often as you like, but a minimum one time donation of $20 is required for sign up.

As of Thursday, December 3, $765 had been raised.

“The point is to help out the Food Bank and get people moving for the month of December,” she said, adding that even while being active separately, you are part of group working towards a goal together, which is nice during this time of social distancing. She has a Facebook group where people can share their activities.

“Obviously the Food Bank is always in need, but in talking to them, they are going to have a lot of need for donations this year especially.”

The Food Bank is requesting cash donations only this year, as the usual hampers will be handed out as grocery store gift certificates.

READ: Food Bank cancels traditional hamper program

Ostlund’s goal is to raise $2000 for the food bank.

If you want to sign up for the Movement Streak 2020, please do so by Saturday ,here .You can donate to the fundraiser through canadahelps.org until December 18, 2020.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley man starts GoFundMe for urgently needed wheelchair accessible van

Just Posted

Bootleg Gap Golf Course has been sold to Simkins Golf Management Inc. for $3 million.
Bootleg Gap Golf Course sold to Simkins Golf Management for $3 million

After the decision was made to sell back in October 2019, Council… Continue reading

Robyn Ostlund wants to get people moving in December and also raise money for the Food Bank. Photo submitted
Fundraiser for Kimberley Food Bank keeps you moving

Last year, Robyn Ostlund of Kimberley organized a fundraiser to assist the… Continue reading

Stock photo courtesy Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.
Double-murder trial in case of Cranbrook couple killed adjourned until January

A trial has been adjourned until January for two men charged with… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP respond to vehicle collision near Wasa.
RCMP attends vehicle that caught fire after colliding with elk near Wasa

The Kimberley RCMP attended the scene of a vehicle that collided with… Continue reading

Hugs and slugs
Second Wave Hugs & Slugs: Stay calm, be kind

Hugs: Huge Hugs for Harriet Pollock for the 35 years of participation… Continue reading

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Amanda Weber-Roy, conservation specialist for BC Parks in the Kootenays. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
VIDEO: Kootenay youth climate group works to protect Nelson’s water supply

Youth Climate Corps members spent five weeks thinning forest in West Arm Park

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read