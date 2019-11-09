Fundraising efforts underway for local girl diagnosed with leukemia

A 10-year-old Cranbrook girl was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Olivia Potorti and her parents were off for treatment in Calgary at the Children’s hospital the very next day. So far, a GoFundMe set up to assist with expenses associated with her treatment has raised nearly $12,000 of the $20,000 goal in 2 days.

Friends say Cranbrook has shown amazing support and generosity. Olivia was nominated to receive part of the proceeds of the recent Eagles Charity Challenge Boxing Event and a local crossfit gym dedicated an event in her honor and collected donations to assist with the fundraising efforts.

The link is www.gofundme.com/manage/join-olivia039s-fight-against-cancer